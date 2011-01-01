At Beauty Marq TV, YOU are the Star!

My name is JoMarq and I'm feeling fabulous in the skin I'm in. I didn't always feel this way and it's taken me a lifetime to get here. As a young chocolate-hued girl and aspiring entertainer, I did not often see myself represented in the media I desired to be a part of. And sadly, I was not alone. It is my mission to challenge the so-called traditional standards of beauty and celebrate the unique Beauty that lies within every one of us.

Join me on this journey of self-love as I learn, create, and express through fun and engaging content.

It is my goal to entertain and inspire you to Make Your "Marq"... And Make It Beautiful!