JoMarq Joyner is a vivacious Media Personality who exhibits many talents including singer, song-writer, actor, model, performer, earrings designer, and content creator.
JoMarq is also the Bandleader and Curator of "The Cookie Cutta Experience": The Ultimate Groove Party full of Funktastic Flava!
My name is JoMarq and I'm feeling fabulous in the skin I'm in. I didn't always feel this way and it's taken me a lifetime to get here. As a young chocolate-hued girl and aspiring entertainer, I did not often see myself represented in the media I desired to be a part of. And sadly, I was not alone. It is my mission to challenge the so-called traditional standards of beauty and celebrate the unique Beauty that lies within every one of us.
Join me on this journey of self-love as I learn, create, and express through fun and engaging content.
It is my goal to entertain and inspire you to Make Your "Marq"... And Make It Beautiful!
